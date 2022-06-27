Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase to be held on June 28

After weeks of rumours, Nintendo has confirmed that a new Nintendo Direct will be held on Thursday, June 28th.

However, this won’t be a traditional Direct; instead, it’s a “Direct Mini: Partner Showcase.” This means it will be focused on third-party titles, so don’t expect, say, the untitled sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Altogether, Nintendo says the presentation will run for “roughly 25 minutes.” It’s important to note, though, that it will be released on-demand on Nintendo’s YouTube channel at 6am PT/9am ET. This is a marked departure from traditional Directs, which are streamed live so everyone gets the reveals at the same time. By going the on-demand route, people will be able to scrub through the entire video, so you’ll likely see the whole show “spoiled” online within seconds, if that’s something you want to avoid.

In terms of what to expect, updates on Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Platinum Games’ Bayonetta 3 seem like safe bets, and we may also get long-awaited confirmation that Atlus’ Persona games are coming to Switch.

This isn’t the only Direct for June. Nintendo also released a Xenoblade Chronicles 3-focused stream last week.

Source: Nintendo