Sun and Moon Ultra Beasts are coming to Pokémon Go Fest

Get ready for the release of Ultra Beasts from Pokémon Sun and Moon in Pokémon Go later this summer.

Pheromosa, Buzzwole and Xurkitree are the three Ultra Beasts coming to the mobile game’s Pokédex. Players attending Pokémon Go Fest events in Berlin, Germany, Seattle, Washington and Sapporo, Japan will get to take part in special research tasks that offer all three Ultra Beasts first.

The scheduled events will kickoff as listed below:

Pokémon Go Fest Berlin runs July 1-3, players receive Pheromosa

Pokémon Go Fest Seattle runs July 22-24, players receive Buzzwole

Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo runs August 5-7, players receive Xurkitree

A new Poké Ball called the Beast Ball will also be added to Pokémon Go following the addition of Ultra Beasts, followed by a finale event on August 27th.

Pokémon Go Fest tickets are currently on sale for all three events:

Seattle – $25 USD (about $32.33 CAD)

Berlin – €32.13 EUR for early admission (around $43.96 CAD), €24.99 EUR for general admission (about $34.19 CAD).

Sapporo – ¥3,000 JPY (approximately $28.50 CAD)

Other Pokémon Go players that are not attending the event receive the Ultra Beasts when the events are over.