fbpx
Deals

Fido summer promotion offers smartphones at a discounted rate

Grab the S22 for $0 down and $25 per month for two years

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 17, 20223:34 PM EDT
0 comments
Fido

Fido’s summer promotions offer deals on phones like the S22, Pixel 6, and more.

You can check out all of the deals here. 

Comments