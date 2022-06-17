Rogers offering iPhone 13 for $5/mo financing with trade-in, other deals

As part of its ‘Days to Save’ event, Rogers is offering a few deals on smartphones, with caveats.

First up, Rogers is offering customers an iPhone 13 128GB for $0 down and $5/mo financing over 24 months. That works out to a total of $120 you’ll pay for the phone, so what’s the catch? In this, you’ll need to trade in an iPhone 11 and use Rogers’ Upfront Edge program, which requires customers to return the phone after two years or pay the difference to keep it.

Rogers’ website further breaks down the deal, noting that the iPhone 11 nets customers a $360 trade-in credit, while Upfront Edge knocks $292 off the cost (this is what you’ll need to pay back at the end of your contract to keep the phone). Regardless, if you have an iPhone 11 and want a new phone, this could be a good option. You can check it out on Rogers’ Promotions page.

Those looking for a smaller device can grab the iPhone 12 mini 128GB with a pair of AirPods Pro for $10/mo financing (after a bill credit). Once again, this deal is on Upfront Edge, but doesn’t require a trade-in.

Finally, for those who don’t use iPhone, Rogers is offering a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB. It’s $0 down and $0/mo financing on Upfront Edge when you trade in an eligible Galaxy S20.

You can check out all these deals on Rogers’ website.