Persona 3, 4 and 5 coming to Xbox Game Pass

Atlus has confirmed that three highly-requested and acclaimed games are coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass: Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal.

The announcement came during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

This is a big get for Xbox, as these have been some of the most well-regarded Japanese role-playing games in recent years, but have traditionally only been available on PlayStation.

You never saw it coming! Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC! Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th pic.twitter.com/XMHsX26yrG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) June 12, 2022

Persona 5 Royal will hit Xbox on October 21st. A release date for the other two games was not confirmed.