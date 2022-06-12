fbpx
Gaming

Persona 3, 4 and 5 coming to Xbox Game Pass

This is a surprise!

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jun 12, 20222:34 PM EDT
Persona 5

Atlus has confirmed that three highly-requested and acclaimed games are coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass: Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal. 

The announcement came during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

This is a big get for Xbox, as these have been some of the most well-regarded Japanese role-playing games in recent years, but have traditionally only been available on PlayStation.

Persona 5 Royal will hit Xbox on October 21st. A release date for the other two games was not confirmed.

