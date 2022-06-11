Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [June 6-12]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Backstage with Katherine Ryan [Amazon Original]

Sarnia, Ontario-born comedian Katherine Ryan brings us a behind-the-scenes look at what goes on backstage at a stand-up show.

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: June 9th, 2022

Genre: Docuseries

Runtime: Six episodes (42 to 51 minutes each)

Stream Backstage with Katherine Ryan here.

My Fake Boyfriend [Amazon Original]

Andrew creates a fake boyfriend on social media to drive away a toxic ex, only to fall for his true love, forcing him to manage all three relationships.

My Fake Boyfriend was directed by Rose Troche (The L Word) and stars Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Dylan Sprouse (The Suite Life franchise), Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Samer Salem (The Expanse),

Amazon Prime Video premiere date: June 10th, 2022

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Stream My Fake Boyfriend here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $79/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

For All Mankind (Season 3) [Apple Original]

In the early ’90s, U.S., Soviet Union and a third adversary race to Mars.

For All Mankind was created by Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and features an ensemble cast that includes Joel Kinnamon (Altered Carbon), Wrenn Schmidt (Boardwalk Empire), Shantel VanSanten (The Boys) and Jodi Balfour (Bomb Girls).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 10th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Sci-fi drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream For All Mankind here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ this summer here.

Crave

Becoming Elizabeth

This series explores the younger years of Queen Elizabeth I, an orphaned teen who gets into English court politics.

Becoming Elizabeth was created by Anya Reiss (EastEnders) and stars Alicia von Rittberg (Fury), Oliver Zetterström (The Midnight Gang), Romola Garai (The Hour), Jessica Raine (Call the Midwife) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones).

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: June 10th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Becoming Elizabeth here.

Irma Vep

During a rough patch, an American movie star heads to France to star in a crime thriller, only to find the lines between herself and her character start to blur.

Created by Olivier Assayas and based on his 1996 feature film of the same name, Irma Vep stars Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina), Adria Arjona (Triple Frontier), Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia), Tom Sturridge (Sweet Bitter) and Fala Chen (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Crave premiere date: June 6th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Monday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Irma Vep here.

The Janes

As the U.S. strips away women’s right to have abortions, HBO and director Tia Lessin (Trouble in the Water) are releasing this timely documentary about an underground network of abortion activists in spring 1972.

Learn about the efforts they took to provide safe, affordable and illegal abortions, which include code names, fronts and safe houses.

Crave premiere date: June 6th, 2022

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes

Stream The Janes here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Ms. Marvel [Disney+ Original]

Pakistani-American teenager Kamala Khan spends her days balancing school, parental expectations and her obsession with the Avengers until everything changes when she develops superpowers of her own.

Based on writer G. Willow Wilson, Adrian Alphona and Sana Amanat’s Marvel Comics character of the same name, Ms. Marvel was created by Bisha K. Ali (Loki) and stars Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz (The Walking Dead), Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack), Zenobia Shroff (The Big Sick) and Mohan Kapur (amusingly, the Hindi dub of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange).

Crave premiere date: June 8th, 2022 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Superhero

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Ms. Marvel here.

Under the Banner of Heaven [Star Original]

A police detective finds his faith shaken when investigating the murder of a Mormon mother and her daughter that appears to involve the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

Based on Jon Krakauer’s 2003 non-fiction book of the same name, Under the Banner of Heaven was created by Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and stars Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Sam Worthington (Avatar), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet), Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) and Denise Gough (Angels in America).

Notably, the series was filmed in Calgary. Keep in mind that the series already wrapped on Hulu in the U.S. on June 2nd, so Canadians are getting it late (as usual) — avoid spoilers accordingly.

Hulu premiere date: April 28th, 2022

Disney+ Canada premiere date: June 8th, 2022 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: True crime drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Under the Banner of Heaven here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of what’s hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill [Netflix Original]

Bill Burr spotlights fellow comedians like Michelle Wolf and Jimmy Carr.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 6th, 2022

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 13 minutes

Stream Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill here.

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute [Netflix Original]

Friends and family honour the late comedian Bob Saget, who died in January.

Featured guests include comedians Chris Rock, Tim Allen, Seth Green and Newmarket, Ontario’s Jim Carrey, as well as Saget’s Full House co-stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 7th, 2022

Genre: Comedy special

Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes

Stream Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute here.

Hustle [Netflix Original]

An NBA scout discovers works to prepare a talented Spanish player for the NBA Draft.

Hustle was directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) and stars Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems), Queen Latifah (Girls Trip), Ben Foster (Hell or Highwater) and real Utah Jazz player Juancho Hernangómez.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 8th, 2022

Genre: Sports drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Stream Hustle here.

That’s My Time with David Letterman [Netflix Original]

Former late-night talk show host David Letterman chats with up-and-coming comedians Sam Morri, Naomi Ekperigin and Rosebud Baker.

Netflix Canada premiere date: June 7th, 2022

Genre: Talk show

Runtime: Three episodes (19 minutes each)

Stream That’s My Time with David Letterman here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix this month can be found here.

Premium video-on-demand (PVOD)

Everything Everywhere All At Once

One of the most acclaimed movies of the year has finally hit streaming.

The film follows a struggling Chinese-American business owner who must connect with alternate universe versions of herself to thwart a threat to the entire multiverse.

Everything Everywhere All At Once at written and directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Swiss Army Man) and stars Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), Ke Huy Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween) and James Hong (Hawaii Five-O).

Original theatrical release date: March 25th, 2022

PVOD premiere date: June 7th, 2022

Genre: Sci-fi action

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

You can purchase Everything Everywhere All At Once for $17.99 to $19.99 on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and the Cineplex Store.

What are you planning on streaming? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Marvel Studios