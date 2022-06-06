Use your iPhone’s camera for video calls on your Mac with ‘Continuity Camera’

While talking about the new macOS Ventura at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022), Apple also showed off a useful new feature that will upscale video calls on your Mac. No, it’s not software upscaling, and instead, it adds a new piece of camera hardware to your Mac.

‘Continuity Camera’ is a new feature that lets you prop your iPhone on top of your Mac and use the smartphone’s camera for video calls on the Mac. “With the power of Continuity, Mac can automatically recognize and use the camera on iPhone when it is nearby — without the need to wake or select it — and iPhone can even connect to Mac wirelessly for greater flexibility,” reads Apple’s press release about the new feature.

But a crisper video is not all the feature offers. With Continuity Camera, users would be able to use ‘Center Stage,’ Portrait mode and a new “Studio Light” effect that illuminates the user, while darkening the background.

Apple plans to release a Belkin stand for users to mount their iPhones on top of their Macs to use Continuity Camera seamlessly, though the stand isn’t an integral part of the feature (it’s also unclear how muchit will cost). Of course, duct taping your phone to your mac to hold it in place should work just fine.

macOS Ventura’s developer beta is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting now, while a wide rollout will take place later this fall.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple