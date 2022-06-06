Apple’s iOS 16 features new lock screen and ability to edit Messages

At WWDC 2022, Apple revealed the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 16.

Among new several new features, iOS 16 will bring the most significant update to the iPhone’s lock screen yet.

Lock Screen

With iOS 16, you can now change the iPhone’s clock font, style and colour.

To do this, all you need to do is press and hold the lock screen and tap “customize.” You can then tap on any element of the lock screen to change it. You can also add widgets to the lock screen, including a calendar, Activity and more, and place them below the clock. Further, there are pre-made lock screens to shift between and already set widgets that you can keep or edit.

Lockscreen is also animated fluidly now and offers weather conditions that will dynamically appear when it’s raining or there’s a storm, for example. You can also move a photo gallery that randomizes the images on the lock screen. Notifications appear differently on the lock screen, too. Instead of showing up across the screen, they roll in from the bottom of the display.

Apple is also introducing ‘Live Activities’ that can show how close your Uber is, and how much of your workout you’ve completed, along with additional music controls.

With this in mind, you can set different lock screens and even attach them to different ‘Focus’ statuses like ‘Work’ or ‘Personal.’ When you associate a Focus with a lock screen, you can set it so you only see certain widgets, notifications and pictures depending on the lock screen.

Messages

Message now includes the ability to edit previously sent messages, undo messages and can mark threads as unread.

‘SharePlay’ apps are listed in FaceTime so you can see all the apps that offer the feature. Additionally, there are now a Share Play button in Messages so you can text while watching things together. There’s also a new ‘Dictation’ experience that lets you fluidly move between voice and touch, allowing the keyboard will stay open when you’re speaking.

…More to come