Getting ready for WWDC 2022 [SyrupCast 260]

On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett outline everything they expect to see at WWDC 2022 next week, including Apple’s often-rumoured AR headset, a new MacBook Air and possibly even a few surprises.

The pod squad also briefly discusses what new features might be included in the new versions of Apple’s operating systems, particularly iOS 16/iPadOS 16 and the possibility of revamped notifications.

