Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in June 2022

Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in June.

Aven Colony (regularly $29.99) — Available June 1st to 30th (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (regularly $29.99) — Available June 16th to July 15th (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

Super Meat Boy (regularly $14.99) — Available June 1st to 15th (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

Raskulls (regularly $9.99) — Available June 16th to 30th (Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.

In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month or $29.99/three months.

Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox