Apple Watch Series 6 is $130 off on Amazon

The 2020-released Apple Watch Series 6 is currently on sale at Amazon.

Regularly available for $529.99, the 40mm GPS variant of the smartwatch is currently available for $399.99, marking a $130 or 25 percent discount.

It’s worth noting that only the 40mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) colourway is currently discounted.

The 2020-released smartwatch runs on Apple’s S6 chipset and features a 1.78-inch Always-on Retina LTPO OLED 448 x 368 pixel resolution display with all the features we’ve grown to love, including SpO2 detection, ECG, sleep data, fitness tracking and more.

In his review of the Apple Watch Series 6, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke gave the smartwatch an 8/10 rating.

Follow the link below to purchase the Apple Watch 40mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) from Amazon for $399.99.

Source: Amazon