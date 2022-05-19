Epic Games kicks off its mega sale by offering Borderlands 3 for free

Epic Games is currently offering its annual ‘Mega Sale,’ with over 700 titles and add-ons up to 75 percent off.

The promotion, which started today, May 19th will run until Thursday, June 16th, and will deliver one new mystery game for free every week. To start the mega sale off, Epic Games is offering the 2019-released Borderlands 3 for free until May 26th, whereas next week’s free title hasn’t been revealed yet.

Check out some notable title discounts available below:

Check out all the discounted titles and add-ons here.

Image credit: Gearbox