Ubisoft Montreal announces it is taking over the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

After numerous delays and uncertainty regarding its status, Ubisoft Montreal is taking over the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

In a tweet, the official Prince of Persia Twitter account provided an update on the development of the game. The post announces that the “development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montreal.”

“This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready,” the post states.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was first revealed by Ubisoft in September 2020. The first look of the game was met with criticisms over the state of the game’s visuals. While being positioned as an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 title, the game still looked in a rather rough shape.

The game was first slated to launch on January 21st, 2021. However, Ubisoft chose to delay the title by two months to March as a result of the pandemic. In October 2021, the team provided an update that development was still underway. However, Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune remained unclear when the game would be in a polished state in yet another update in February.

Development for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is coming full circle. The original title was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and launched in 2003. The game sold well over 14 million copies worldwide. It also serves as a jumping-off point for a new series of titles. Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones follow the original. However, Sands of Time is widely considered the best entry in the franchise.

The Prince of Persia series has been absent for some time, with Prince of Persia: Escape, an endless running for mobile, being the latest entry.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake does not have a release window currently.

“We will update you on the progress in a future update,” said the dev team in a statement.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Source: @princeofpersia