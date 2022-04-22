Splatoon 3 release date slated for September 9, 2022

This summer is the season of the squid as Splatoon 3 is making its way to Nintendo Switch on September 9th. The company announced that the highly anticipated follow-up in Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 isn’t too far away from release.

Alongside the release date announcement, Nintendo also offered a fresh look at Splatoon 3’s 4v4 competitive ‘Turf War’ mode. Additionally, during the three minutes of footage, we’re shown the brand new ‘Eeltail Alley’ map.

As is expected, Splatoon 3 features a vibrant and colourful take on third-person shooters. Players team up to take on opposing teams, covering the map with their respective ink colours. Teams also battle to fire paint at opponents in hopes to claim victory.

Splatoon 3 was first announced by Nintendo in February, 2021. The game features a full-fledged campaign titled‘ Return of the Mammalians,’ where players team up with Agent 3 to fight the Octarians. “Discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze,” the official synopsis states.

Additionally, Splatoon 3 includes the return of Salmon Run, Splatoon’s beloved Horde mode.

To prepare players for the launch of Splatoon 3, Nintendo is adding the Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion DLC to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Subscribers of the $63.99/yearly membership gain access to 80 additional missions to the 2017 splat-tastic game.

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo of America