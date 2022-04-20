Jackass 4.5 will stream on Netflix and not Paramount+ in Canada

It looks like Johnny Knoxville and friends aren’t quite done hurting themselves yet.

Shortly after the release of Jackass Forever on Paramount+ a few weeks ago, it’s now been confirmed that Jackass 4.5 is on the way. However, instead of Paramount+, the deleted scenes version of Jackass Forever will make its way to Netflix. Jackass 4.5 will also stream on Netflix in the United States.

Since Jackass 2 back in 2006, every entry in the franchise has received a ‘.5’ release following the film’s release (there’s also a deleted scenes version of the first Jackass movie called Jackass The Lost Tapes). Like past entries in the series, Jackass 4.5 features new stunts, outtakes and behind-the-scenes interviews with the cast and crew.

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix… This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

The movie stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy. Bam Margera, a notable cast member featured in past Jackass films, was not part of Jackass Forever and won’t be featured in Jackass 4.5 after being fired from the production for failing a drug test.

Margera recently settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, Jeffrey Tremain, Paramount Pictures, MTV and Dickhouse Entertainment. According to TMZ, the terms of the out-of-court settlement remain private.

For everything coming to Netflix in Canada in May, follow this link.

Image credit: Paramount

Source: @Netflix