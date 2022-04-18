Google Pixel 6a to reportedly lack Motion Mode camera feature

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6a will reportedly lack the “Motion Mode” camera functionality, according to a developer.

Android developer Kuba Wojciechowski discovered that the Pixel Tips app suggests Google’s phone won’t have Motion Mode.

The Pixel Tips app code reportedly excludes the “bluejay” Pixel 6a codename for the Motion Mode functionality.

Motion Mode in the Google Camera app can create effects to highlight the movement in a picture. Motion Mode isn’t the best feature, but it’s pretty cool. However, it’s probably not a feature I’ll miss on the Pixel 6a.

The feature could be added later, or this report isn’t correct, but only time will tell. The Pixel 6a will reportedly launch alongside Google I/O on May 11th.

You can check out Motion Mode at work on my Pixel 6 Pro review, showcasing ‘Action Pan’ and ‘Long Exposure’ features.

Source: XDA Developers