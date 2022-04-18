Samsung S Pen now in mass production in several countries

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 is rumoured to be the first foldable with a dedicated S Pen holster. This leak seems more credible with the S Pen now in mass production in several Eurasian countries.

[Exclusive] Serial production of the S-Pen for the upcoming Galaxy Fold (Z Fold 4) has begun in several Eurasian countries.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyZFold4 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 18, 2022

However, it’s unclear if this is a new S Pen that is compatible with other Samsung devices. The Fold 3 only supports the S Pen Fold Edition and the S Pen Pro. This S Pen features different frequencies that make it compatible with the Fold 3. Additionally, using the S Pen on other devices can potentially damage the foldable screen.

However, with news of Samsung developing a new type of Ultra-Thin Glass, the screen might be strong enough to work with other S Pens like the one available with the S22 Ultra.

The Fold 4 might launch sometime in August.

Source: SamMobile, Mukul Sharma