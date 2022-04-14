Google Pixel 7 to reportedly feature same camera sensors as predecessor

New rumours hint that Google’s upcoming Pixel 7 series could be pretty dull as far as its camera is concerned.

Information from the tipster Yogesh Brar indicates that the Pixel 7 series will sport a 50-megapixel sensor that’s the same as the Pixel 6 series’ shooter.

We will most likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7/ 7 Pro that Pixel 6/ 6 Pro had. Sensors might get see some optimization, rest of the magic will be done by software — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 14, 2022

In the past, Google has used the same camera module in multiple versions of its smartphones, and it seems like its 50-megapixel sensor in the Pixel 6 is no exception. Google will likely opt to improve the Pixel 7 series’ camera through new software features.

While the handset will reportedly feature the same camera sensor, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to feature a more powerful second-gen Google Tensor chipset that should improve the shooter and the smartphones’ overall performance.

Google’s Pixel 7 series is expected to launch sometime in September or October. In other Pixel-related news, there’s a strong possibility that the rumoured Pixel 6a could launch in Canada soon.

Source: @heyitsyogesh