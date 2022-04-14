Get Apple’s AirPods Pro for $29 off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has Apple’s top-end AirPods Pro listed at a 10 percent discount.
The wireless earbuds which are normally available for $278.99 are currently listed for $249.99 on Amazon, adding up to a $29 discount. For reference, the same AirPods are listed on Apple’s website for $329.
The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with improvements over the 2nd-generation AirPods, including impressive active noise-cancelling and better sound quality.
The wireless earbuds also offer up to four and a half hours of listening time with one charge and up to 24 hours with the charging case.
Check out MobileSyrup’s review of the AirPods Pro to learn more about the wireless earbuds or bag them for $249.99 here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon