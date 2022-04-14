Get Apple’s AirPods Pro for $29 off on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has Apple’s top-end AirPods Pro listed at a 10 percent discount.

The wireless earbuds which are normally available for $278.99 are currently listed for $249.99 on Amazon, adding up to a $29 discount. For reference, the same AirPods are listed on Apple’s website for $329.

The AirPods Pro feature IPX4 water, sweat and dust resistance along with improvements over the 2nd-generation AirPods, including impressive active noise-cancelling and better sound quality.