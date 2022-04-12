Third-party app store discovers low Android OS rollout

It looks like Android OS updates are still pretty slow.

Uptodown, a third-party Android app store with more than 130 million active users, took a look at Android OS adoption numbers across its user base.

According to the data, Android 11 still holds the top spot, with Android 12 in the bottom position. The most recent Android update was Android 12, so we should expect to see it at the forefront. Following Android 11 is Android 10, then Android 9.0 and Android 8.1 Oreo.

This isn’t unusual, as we’ve seen low adoption numbers. However, we’d hope this improved over the years. iOS adoption numbers are typically far better.

Uptodown also indicates the market share of Android brands amongst its 130 million users. Reportedly, Samsung has the largest market share with 31 percent of its user base. Following Samsung, it’s Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo. Additionally, Uptodown looked at browser data finding that Chrome is the most used browser amongst its users at 83 percent, followed by Samsung Internet, Opera, Firefox and UC Browser.

Source: Uptodown, Droid-Life