Shaw pledges to plant real trees for every virtually planted one this month

Calgary-based telecom Shaw is once again running an initiative that calls on gamers to plant virtual trees for Earth Month.

As was the case last year, throughout the month of April, gamers are encouraged to plant a tree in any game and share a screenshot of their work on social media using the hashtag #ShawTreeSweep.

Shaw pledges to then match each virtual tree with a real one, with an ultimate goal of 20,000 planted trees. The company says more than 9,000 real trees were planted during last year’s campaign.

To help promote the cause, Shaw has also partnered with streamers MDee14, TY_digital and Kate, who will be planting trees in Animal Crossing, Minecraft and Stardew Valley.

Earth Day falls on April 22nd — more information on related environmental efforts in Canada can be found here.

Image credit: Nintendo