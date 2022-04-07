Globalive founder publishes open letter to further push for Freedom Mobile

Speculation has surrounded multiple parties and their interest to acquire Freedom Mobile from Shaw. But the same can’t be said for Globalive and its founder Anthony Lacavera.

Lacavera has been open about his quest to acquire the company he once founded. His latest move comes in an open letter he published Wednesday urging the federal government to ensure Freedom Mobile goes to a “truly independent alternative to the Big Three.”

François-Philippe Champagne, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, made it clear that Rogers must sell Freedom to create a fourth competitor for the Rogers-Shaw merger to be approved.

In an interview with MobileSyrup, Lacavera said the most important thing is for Freedom to run as “a true independent wireless operator.”

He echoed these remarks in the open letter, saying the new buyer has to be a “pureplay mobile carrier…that does not have any other legacy telecom businesses that will slow it down.”

Lacavera founded Wind Mobile in 2008 and sold it to Shaw years later for $1.6 billion amid problems with the company’s then investors, who didn’t receive regulatory approval to continue functioning in Canada.

Lacavera told MobileSyrup much of the capital behind the current offer is based in the U.S “whereas the last go around it was more foreign capital.”

The Globe and Mail reports Globalive has offered $3.75 billion for Freedom Mobile, and investors Twin Point Capital and Baupost Group are funding the bid.

A source told MobileSyrup that up to three investors could be backing the bid, but Lacavera refused to confirm the figure.

The Globe and Mail further reported Xplornet is one of the companies Rogers spoke with about Freedom Mobile. A company spokesperson declined to comment.

Vidéotron, which is also seen as a viable contender by some, including Lacavera, has also declined requests to comment on its position.

