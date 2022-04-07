You can now switch your TV’s input to an Xbox console with your controller

A new Xbox update adds the ability to switch your TV’s input to your Xbox console using a game controller.

Once the feature is enabled, all you’ll have to do is press the Xbox button on the gamepad.

It’s important to note, however, that this feature is only available on Xbox Series X and S, not the last-gen Xbox One. That’s because the newer systems sport HDMI-CEC, which is required for this functionality.

To turn it on, go to your console’s settings –> & A/V power options –> Sleep mode & startup –> Switch TV input using controller.

More information can be found on Xbox’s support page.

Image credit: Microsoft