Critics say Government’s plan to bring $20 a month internet fails to include many

Earlier this week, the Government of Canada expanded the Connecting Families initiative to include seniors.

Initially introduced in 2018, the project offers subscribers a minimum of 100GB of data a month with download speeds of 10Mbps for $10. This part of the project (Connecting Families 1.0) is only available to those who received the maximum Canada Child Benefit (CCB).

The second step of the project is known as Connecting Families 2.0. It includes 50Mbps download speeds and 200GB of data usage for $20 a month. It’s available to families receiving the maximum CCB and seniors receiving the maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

But, as Cartt.ca reports, critics say the expansion doesn’t do enough to address the digital divide.

A recent report by the Hamilton chapter of the Association of Communities for Reform Now (ACORN) says Connecting Families 2.0 “is at best [a] patchwork of internet programs that fail to meet the needs of all low-income people.”

“The federal government has failed to bring forward legislation that builds on the Connecting Families program introduced in 2018,” the report further notes.

OpenMedia further echoed the concern, saying the act shows how some people will always be left behind.

“Affordable connectivity at reasonable speeds should not depend on your eligibility for specific government programs,” Matt Hatfield, OpenMedia Campaigns Director, said. “This piecemeal approach will always leave out many people in need, and falls behind on delivering acceptable basic service.”

Access Communications, Bell, CCAP, Cogeco, Hay Communications, Mornington, Novus, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Tbaytel, Telus, Vidéotron, and Westman Communications are participating in the program voluntarily.

In response to the concerns, a spokesperson from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada told Cartt.ca the providers are helping “tens of thousands of low-income Canadians access the internet.”

The comment does little to address the concerns raised by the critics and bring cheaper internet to more low-income Canadians.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Cartt.ca