Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [April 7 – April 13]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Buy a new phone online and save $50, shop now.
- Get three months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad
- Bonus crave mobile for 24 months with Ultimate 45 and 50. (QC)
- Get three lines with 60 GB of shareable data for an average of $53.33/mo in QC and 75GB of shareable data for $58.33/mo. in MB & SK.
- Get three lines with 75 GB of shareable data for an average of $68.33/mo. (Main regions)
- Get 5GB of data for only $45/mo in QC, MB and SK and for $55/mo in main regions.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $180 per line in QC and $150 in other regions.
Ongoing deals:
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe TV app – Bonus Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term (QC only)
- Fibe Internet + Fibe TV app – Bonus Get Crave for 12 months with subscription + Get a Bell Streamer, included with the Fibe TV app on a 6-month term. (ON only)
- Fibe 50 Internet + Fibe TV – BONUS Get Crave for 12 months with subscription (ON Only)
- Online Exclusive – Get a $150 Visa* prepaid card with select TV and Internet bundles on a 2-year TV contract term. (ON only)
- limited time offer – Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade-in your old device and save. Get a credit of $700 when you trade-in your old phone.
- Promo on 45, 50, 55 & 65 plan for new activations and upgrades only. (QC)
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $43/mo in QC, $48/mo in MB & SK and $63/mo in main regions.
- Get 25% off any Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get a bonus of 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Limited Time Offer – Add a line and get 10 GB for $45/mo for 17 months!
- Give a phone a new life! Lower prices on ALL Certified Pre-owned phones. Get yours today starting at $0 down with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- Motorola Edge is part of spring event, get it now. Get the Motorola Edge for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $10/mo after bill credit (plus taxes) for 24 months with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
- Spring cleaning clearance on the phones you want! Dropped prices on ENTIRE selection of Clearance phones. Stock is limited, so better act fast!
- Trade-in. Trade up. Get a trade-in credit of $360! For a limited time only, trade-in an eligible iPhone 11 to get a new phone with Fido Payment Program and select plans.
- Fido XTRA: Contest of the year – Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service. Enter daily on the Fido app.
- Fido XTRA this week: Win a $500 eGift Card from Walmart! Only on the Fido app.
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, XR, SE (2020), iPhone 12 mini and TCL 20 Pro 5G on Clearance
- Save up to $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Various smartphones on deals
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
Ongoing deals:
- The new generation of iPhone SE and iPhone 13 Pro in Alpine Green now available
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 6GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Various deals on smart phones
- Don’t wait another second! Get 6GB for $45.
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Combine a Mobile plan to an Internet plan and get a $10 monthly discount.
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 3 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for three months
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Get the TCL 20 Pro for $10 /month on a Talk and Text plan. $550 savings!
- Get 10GB of data for just $55 /month
Ongoing deals:
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans
- For a limited time, when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Get the Galaxy A53 for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $24.58/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans. Plus, get an additional $100 credit when you activate or upgrade today.
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $36.17/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for only $16/mo for 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $21.17/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Score the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $30/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years on Rogers Infinite plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone SE 64GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest for only $24.80/mo for 24 months with financing on Rogers Infinite plans
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for only $7/mo or 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards
- Stay connected with family – add a line and save $15/mo in (MB,SK,QC) and $20/mo in main regions.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One when you sign up through Rogers.
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Add Pik TV for only $10/mo with TELUS Internet. (AB & BC Only)
- Get LivingWell Companion Go for $45/mo (main regions only)
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (main regions only)
- Get $10 off any Mobile Klinik repair if you’re a TELUS customer. (main regions only)
- Order TELUS Internet & get Apple AirPods Pro worth $329.(AB & BC Only)
- Get TCL 20 Pro 5G for as low as $10 per month.
- Act fast and get an extra 20GB (QC, SK and MB) and 15GB of data for $5 per month in main regions.
- Save up to $470 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back.
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
- Up to $1,128 off the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- Get up to $200 in bill credits and Amazon Echo Show. (QC only)
- Enter to win a $1,000 SAIL gift card and get everything you need for your next adventure thanks to TELUS Privilege.
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Refer a friend to Telus and get a $50 bill credit
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a two year term (BC & AB)
- Get a FREE 55″ Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV (BC &AB)
- Telus PureFibre Gig Internet now with Wi‑Fi 6 – from $89/mo. (BC &AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Get a $300 bill credit when you sign up for any pro-monitored plan online (ON)
- Shop plans and save up to $720 per year with Telus Family Discount
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
New deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S9.
Ongoing deals:
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- Chat more with free international calling
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except the $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
New deals:
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over ten months to use towards your top-up.
Ongoing deals:
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Affordable nationwide plans with no term contracts, no credit checks and no commitment.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second-anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- Shop online and get $50 waived connection service fee.
- Get a $100 bill credit when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G online.
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $24 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $44, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- iPHONE PLUS MEMBER BENEFITS. Get iPhone SE for only $24.80/mo. with Sweet Pay.
- Internet + TV from $55/mo. Plus get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $31, $33, $37, $42, $46, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + GET A $50 VISA PREPAID CARD
- 6GB for $39/mo. when you bring your own phone.
- Get 1GB of bonus data for five months
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for only $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- Get 1.5GB of data for only $19/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 12 months and Digital Discount. New Prepaid activations only.
- Get the new Galaxy A53 5G with Big Gig Unlimited data plans starting at $50/month.
- Samsung Galaxy A13 included for $50/mo. 9GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy A03s included for $40/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE included for $60/mo. 9GB FAST LTE DATA. Price includes TradeUp credit1 and Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Brining your own phone offers (Limited Time) 15GB for $40/mo, 18GB for $45/mo, 25GB for $50/mo, 30GB for $65/mo and 50GB (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $20/mo. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
Ongoing deals:
- Get iPhone 13 pro in Alpine green and iPhone SE with Big Gig Unlimited data plans starting at $50/mo
- iPhone 11 is available for $50/mo. 6GB FAST LTE DATA
- iPhone 13 is available for $20/mo. with TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data.
- Bring Your Own Phone and get $5 off for 24 months on select plans.
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $50/mo. and 18GB for $55/mo.
- Activate an eligible Samsung phone on a $40+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 4GB Fast LTE Data for $0/mo. for six months.
- Unlimited 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Moto One 5G Ace and Moto G Power are both available for $35/mo.
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
New deals:
- Save $20/mo. for six months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Galaxy Watch4 Series. Purchase an eligible Samsung device and receive 20% off a Samsung Watch
- VIPs deserve our best plan. Get the VIP 20 plan for $80/mo. for up to 24 months.
Ongoing deals:
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get 15% off when you buy two or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
New deals:
- Switch to Eastlink in-store and get up to $600 in welcome credits. Deal available in-store only from April 8th – 10th.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Order the iPhone SE and iPhone 13 in Green today.
- Add a Smart Home or Security plan and get up to a $150 bill credit
- Get 12GB of rollover data for $50 month
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy our Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
New deals:
- Google Pixel 6 128GB starting from $29.08/month for 24 months.
- Activate your first Fizz plan using the referral code of a friend and you’ll each get a $25 referral bonus.
Ongoing deals:
- The brand-new Galaxy S22 Series is now available.
- Combine two services and take your rewards to a whole new level
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Get the new Samsung A53 5G on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE from $25/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- Special Offer – Bundle Fibre+ 500 Internet & Total TV for $129/mo
- Experience next-gen WiFi 6 technology with Fibre+ Internet 500, only $79/mo on a new 2-year ValuePlan.
- Bill Credit on Fibre+ Internet, Fibre+ Internet & Mobile and Fibre+ Internet & TV plans.
- Get the newest iPhone SE and iPhone 13 in green on a $25/mo Unlimited Plan with 25GB Fast LTE
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Free $25 account bonus with the purchase of a $100 top-up plus get a free sim.
- Free SIM offer valid with the purchase of a $100 SpeakOut top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
New deals:
- Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get one month of free service + Get 3 GB/mo of bonus data for 6 months with select plans. Offer ends April 4, 2022 (Main Province Only)
- Sign up for a cheap phone plan today and get one month of free service + Get 3 GB/mo of bonus data for 6 months with select plans. Plus, get 5GB of bonus data with select plans. Offer ends April 4, 2022. (QC Only)
- Get 5GB of bonus data on select plans (QC Only)
Ongoing deals:
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC