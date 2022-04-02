This week’s top tech deals at Best Buy

Every week, we bring you the top deals from Canada’s biggest tech retailer, and the latest deals are now live at Best Buy. This week’s top deal is a pair of JBL Free II wireless earbuds, which are currently just $79.99 (they’re regularly $219.99).

Check out the full list of deals below:

Sony BRAVIA XR A80J 55″ 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart Google TV for $1,899.99 (save $100)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 (save $50)

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming PC for $1,599.99 (save $200)

Acer 27″ FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $199.99 (save $80)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save $140)

HP x360 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $329.99 (save $120)

HP 14″ Laptop in Natural Silver for $479.99 (save $100)

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (save $150)

EufyCam 2 Pro Wireless Security System for $399.99 (save $80)

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa & Clock for $54.99 (save $25)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $319.99 (save $50)

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ Mopping Robot Vacuum for $799.99 (save $300)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pro Upright Bagless Vacuum for $549.99 (save $150)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points for $349.99 (save $110)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5″ 32GB Android Tablet for $289.99 (save $40)

Sony HT-Z9F 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $899.95 (save $100)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $309.99 (save $90)

ProForm Sport 6.0 Folding Treadmill for $749.99 (save $750)

OKAI Beetle EA10A Seated Electric Scooter for $899.99 (save $100)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.