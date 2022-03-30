Ryan Reynolds now the only actor with three Top 10 Netflix movies

Is there anything Ryan Reynolds can’t do?

As first pointed out by The Hollywood Reporter, the Vancouver-born funnyman has become the first actor to have three films on Netflix’s all-time Top 10 English-language movie list.

Reynolds claimed the honour thanks to The Adam Project, which released on March 11th and has, at the time of writing, become the seventh most-watched Netflix film. His other top 10 Netflix films are Rawson Marshall Thurber’s Red Notice (No. 1), co-starring Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Michael Bay’s 6 Underground (No. 9).

Notably, The Adam Project was directed by Montreal’s own Shawn Levy and filmed in Reynolds’ native Vancouver. And speaking of Levy, THR notes that he’s now the first filmmaker to have a title on Netflix’s most-watched TV and film lists, as he’s one of the producers on the streamer’s mega-popular Stranger Things.

On top of that, Levy confirmed to THR that 25 percent of people who watched The Adam Project have since gone back to rewatch it. The film has garnered generally positive reviews for its surprisingly emotional story about a time-traveling pilot (Reynolds) who teams up with his younger self (newcomer Walker Scobell) to save the world.

The film is Reynolds and Levy’s second collaboration following last year’s Free Guy. The pair is currently set to reteam on the third Deadpool film, which is being produced by Marvel Studios.

