Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones on sale for $199.97 at select Costco locations

If you’re in the market for a nice set of new Sony noise-cancelling wireless headphones, you might be able to pick some up for about 50 percent off at Costco.

Spotted by RedFlagDeals user ‘tonershop‘ (via iPhone in Canada), the Barrie Costco location has Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones on sale for $199.97. That’s nearly half as much as they usually cost.

Of course, the offer has strong ‘your mileage may vary’ energy. I did a quick search on Costco’s website and couldn’t even find the XM3s listed at all (I did find the newer XM4s for $348, itself a decent deal, but not quite as good as half off).

You can typically find the XM3 headphones for around $450, but Amazon Canada has them for $348 right now. Still, Costco’s deal is the best if you can find them in a location near you.

The WH-1000XM3s are widely considered among the best wireless headphones available, offering excellent sound quality, touch controls, up to 30 hours of battery life and, of course, noise-cancelling.

You can check out the deal here.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: iPhone in Canada