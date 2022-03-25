Trade-in your old PS4 and reserve a PS5 bundle at GameStop

Its been almost one-and-a-half years since Sony released the PlayStation 5, and yet, gamers are struggling to get their hands on the current-gen console. Retail restocks usually sell out in a matter of minutes and scalpers have the consoles listed for exorbitant amounts on websites like eBay.

EBGames GameStop is currently offering a promotion where you can trade in your old PlayStation 4 towards a PlayStation 5 bundle, and get on the waitlist/line to secure it.

Available only in-store, exchanging your used PlayStation 4 can net trade-in credit towards purchasing the PS5 console bundle.

GameStop’s website doesn’t mention the trade-in value of the last-gen console. Last time the store had a similar promotion, it was offering $299.99 for a PlayStation 4 500GB, $329.99 for a PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB, $349.99 for a PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB and $449.99 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB.

According to Twitter user @NoDunksJD, GameStop is currently offering $225 for the PlayStation Pro 1TB and $175 for the PlayStation 4 500GB Slim. While trading in your old console wouldn’t net you much in value, it is sure to reserve your spot to secure the PS5 bundle.

These are the current trade in values at GameStop: pic.twitter.com/200ZEfXej0 — dinkaroo (@NoDunksJD) March 23, 2022

It goes without saying that you’ll get the trade-in value only if the console is in full working condition with no alterations. Further, according to GameStop, the console’s hardware shouldn’t have been tampered with.

It’s worth noting that you can use the credit only towards buying a new PlayStation 5 bundle. If GameStop doesn’t have the current-gen console in stock, then you’ll have to wait until the bundles are available. The promotion starts on March 28th and is expected to end on April 3rd. Find the promotion on GameStop’s website here.