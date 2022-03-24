Manitoba will get a new 584 area code in October

Manitoba is getting a new area code this fall.

The 584 code will serve the operating areas under the 204 and 431 codes.

The third-ever code for the province will gradually be released in the province starting October 29th.

“The introduction of a new area code creates millions of additional telephone numbers without affecting the existing numbers,” Kelly T. Walsh, program manager at the Canadian Numbering Administrator, said.

Manitoba got its first code, 204, 75 years ago. 431 was added in 2012 in response to the growing demand for wireless numbers.

The new code results from a recent decision by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission to address the need for new telephone numbers. The decision has led to new codes for Eastern Ontario, and Quebec.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telecommunications Alliance