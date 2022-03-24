Uber Eats is offering BOGO at select restaurants until March 28

Uber Eats is currently offering a “Double the meals, double the deals” promotion where you can buy a meal and get a second one for free (BOGO) at select restaurants.

The applicable restaurants vary from location to location. Where I am, I can avail the offer from McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Pita Pit, Osmow’s, Popeyes and more.

It’s worth noting that the whole menu isn’t BOGO. The promotion applies to select items only. For example, Taco Bell has the ‘Crunchwrap Supreme’ on BOGO, whereas you can buy one ‘SAJ Chicken Shawarma Wrap’ and get one for free from Osmow’s.

The promotion is set to expire on March 28th, and can only be claimed once per restaurant location. To find all participating restaurants near your location, head to the Uber app and click on BOGO banner.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Uber