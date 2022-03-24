Google’s Pixel 7 shows up in CAD-based renders

Google’s next smartphone probably won’t come out until September, but we’re already seeing leaked renders of the Pixel 7. These renders come from CAD-based factory designs, so it’s possible that the device will actually look like this.

LetsGoDigital posted these details, and renders were designed by Parvez Khan, aka Technizo Concept.

Spec-wise, the Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, and the smaller Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch OLED screen.

Google will reportedly bring back its visor camera setup. The Pixel 7 is expected to get slightly smaller screen edges than its predecessor; the rear camera setup will be further refined, according to the leak. The black camera visor will be integrated into the frame. The handset will sport a glass back panel and metal frame, a flat display and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is an improvement from the last year’s Pixel 6.

Additionally, all physical buttons are on the right side of the device, which includes a power button and volume keys. The bottom sports a USB Type-C port.

The Pixel 7 will also reportedly feature 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, as well as 12-megapixel ultrawide, 50-megapixel wide-angle, and 8-megapixel f/2.2 lens.

One should take this leak with a grain of salt as it’s possible that the phone won’t end up anything like the renders.

Source: LetsGoDigital