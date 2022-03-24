Catch Best Buy’s ‘Happy Hour Deals’ before they’re gone

Round two of Best Buy’s “Happy Hour Deals,” voted by its customers, are live until 8 p.m. ET today. To vote for the next batch, keep an eye on Best Buy’s Instagram Stories. And to take advantage of today’s limited-time deals, check the list below:

Toshiba 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV for $599.99 (save 29%)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $79.99 (save 64%)

Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Smart LED Light Bulb – 3 Pack for $49.99 (save 29%)

WD Easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $249.99 (save 29%)

Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit for $129.99 (save 35%)

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto HEPASilent Air Purifier for $149.99 (save 21%)

SteelSeries Level Up Gaming Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse & Mousepad for $79.99 (save 27%)

Photo source: Best Buy

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.