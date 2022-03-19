‘Overwatch 2’ PVP beta starts April 26th, but only for PC

Although some of the luckier among us may already be playing Blizzard’s upcoming Overwatch 2, the rest of us are waiting for the incoming beta to try out the game.

Good news for those waiting: the beta will start on April 26th. The bad news is it’ll be PC-only to start, and you’ll need to own a copy of Overwatch to participate in the Overwatch 2 beta.

The Verge spotted a frequently-asked-questions (FAQ) page about the beta, which is worth checking out if you’re interested. Plus, if you haven’t signed up yet, you should do so here. Highlights include that Blizzard will select testers based on their region and the specs of their PC. Invites will be sent out via email — anyone who doesn’t receive one will want to keep an eye out when Blizzard eventually expands the test group.

Blizzard also detailed the minimum and recommended specs for Overwatch 2 on the FAQ page, which are worth checking out if you have an older machine.

Unfortunately, it’s still unclear when Overwatch 2 will be released. We do know that Blizzard plans to decouple the player vs. player (PVP) and player vs. environment (PVE) experiences to push out competitive elements sooner. However, we could learn more soon as the beta test draws near and with plans to start season five of the Overwatch League in May using an early build of the new game.

The Verge points out that the Overwatch 2 development is largely happening under the shadow of recent scandals, lawsuits, and even the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Source: Blizzard Via: The Verge