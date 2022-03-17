Here are the new games coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced seven new games that are coming to its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this week.

Below is a full list of all of the titles arriving shortly:

Check out all other titles coming to Nvidia GeForce Now later in February here.

Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers three membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.

Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.

Lastly, the company’s recently-released RTX 3080 tier provides a low ‘click-to-pixel’ latency of 56 milliseconds, and a boost in framerates and overall performance. The subscription is available for $24.99/month or $129.99 for six months.

Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.

Image credit: Nvidia

Source: Nvidia