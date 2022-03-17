BMW to unveil its fully electric i7 sedan at Auto China on April 20th

Munich, Germany-based luxury carmaker BMW plans to unveil its fully electric i7 sedan sometime next month. The company confirmed in its very lengthy (353 page) 2021 financial report that the fully electric vehicle will launch later in April 2022.

“All of us at BMW are looking forward to the market launch of the new BMW 7 Series this year: progressive, digital, and innovative, it is also the only luxury sedan to offer customers a choice of drivetrain variants,” reads the report (via motor1). “By the way, the most powerful variant — the BMW i7 — is fully electric. In April we will present it in New York, Munich, and Beijing, representing the major regions of the world.”

Powerful and present. The all-new, fully-electric BMW i7 will offer top digital performance and highly-progressive functions. More to come on April 20th. Are you ready? #THEi7 #7Series #BMW pic.twitter.com/nqnLhpt36O — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) March 16, 2022

The company later confirmed via its Twitter that the all-new car will be revealed at Auto China in Beijing on 20 April, alongside the company’s BMW 7 Series.

The main talking point about the upcoming vehicle, like most other BMW vehicles is its huge kidney grille. While a grille normally serves as an outlet for hot air from the engine to move out, the i7 doesn’t necessarily need it, considering that it will be fully electric. According to The Verge, the grille on the i7 is outlined in a narrow band of “exclusive crystal glass” LED, which makes it stand out. And while it is unnecessary, the vehicle would lose its ‘BMW’ appeal if the company got rid of the grille.

According to the European WLTP standard, the electric vehicle will have a range of about 580-610 km per charge, though we aren’t sure about the battery size.

Inside the vehicle, the car sports a large ‘BMW Curved Display’ that extends halfway across the dashboard, merging the infotainment screen along with the speedometer. Ambient lighting strips run through the car including doors along with a 31-inch 8K theatre screen that goes in and out of the roof liner, providing a source of entertainment for passengers in the rear.

Learn more about the upcoming electric sedan here.

Image credit: BMW

Source: BMW Via: The Verge