Microsoft’s new AI-powered Smart Camera costs more than $1,000 in Canada

Microsoft has a new camera suped-up with artificial intelligence to help make its Surface Hub 2 better for meetings.

The AI-powered ‘Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera‘ will support automatic reframing, a wide field of view, and image correction features, according to The Verge. The camera sports a 12-megapixel sensor with a 136° field of view, as well as one teraflop of computing power (which is apparently more than the original Xbox 360).

Microsoft will use the power in conjunction with an algorithm it developed to automatically compensate for distortions, tilt, and wide-angle corrections to ensure the camera doesn’t distort people or objects.

Additionally, the camera can detect people in a room and adjust to make sure everyone stays visible during meetings.

The Smart Camera can attach to the Surface Hub 2 with a magnet and a USB-C mount.

It costs $1,025 in Canada (or $799.99 in the U.S.) and will be sold separately from the Surface Hub 2 starting March 16th in all markets where Microsoft sells the Surface Hub 2. While it sounds like a lot of money, it’s worth keeping in mind that the camera is aimed at businesses (and, particularly, ones that have already forked out the money for Surface Hub 2 devices).

You can learn more about the Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera here.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge