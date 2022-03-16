OnePlus Nord 2T to bring back iconic sandstone finish

The OnePlus Nord 2T might bring back one of OnePlus’ most iconic features, the smartphone company’s classic sandstone finish.

91Mobiles has shown off a render of the OnePlus Nord 2T. While not an official render, 91Mobiles says they received it from an industry source.

The render showcases the black sandstone finish and significant camera module. Strangely, the camera module itself is blue with two circular rings. The top ring features a large sensor, while the bottom ring has two smaller lenses.

The industry source only provided renders of the rear, so the front of the device is currently a mystery. However, sources indicate that the Oneplus Nord 2T will sport a hole punch camera in the top left corner.

Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also reportedly sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, Android 12, 4,500mAh battery, 80W fast charger and more.

It’s possible that the OnePlus Nord 2T will come to Canada, but only time will tell. The phone is rumoured to launch in India in April or May.

Image Credit: 91Mobiles

Source: 91Mobiles