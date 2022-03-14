Xbox Cloud Gaming gets ‘major performance improvements’ on iPhone and iPad

Xbox has said it has made “major” improvements to its Xbox Cloud Gaming streaming service on iPhone and iPad.

Per the company, these updates “should” enable a “smoother and more responsive gameplay experience.” It’s unclear what, specifically, has been tweaked, but in general, it seems like the overall streaming quality should be better.

Based on its testing, Microsoft says it’s seen a “significant increase in positive player feedback” and 35 percent longer playtimes since it’s made these changes.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is included with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which costs $16.99 CAD/month. Members can access the service on supported iPhones and iPads by visiting Xbox.com/play using Safari. From there, sign in with your Microsoft account and pin the website to your Home screen.

Source: Xbox