Bell’s Crave app on iOS now includes support for spatial audio.

As first spotted by iPhone in Canada, the app was updated last week to add this functionality, which is ostensibly surround sound.

Per the patch notes, spatial audio is offered for “available content” on Crave. Also included in the latest update are described video (on “some content”) and improved VoiceOver support for video playback.

The Crave app can be downloaded from the App Store here.