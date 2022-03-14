Elon Musk wants to go up against Vladimir Putin in ‘single combat’

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “single combat,” and the stakes are tied to the conflict Ukraine. That’s enough internet for today.

Musk announced the banter challenge via his Twitter, and even tagged the Kremlin’s official English account. However, Putin is unlikely to see the Tweet since he’s banned the platform in Russia.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Musk, 50, has some experience in Karate, Taekwondo, Judo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, but isn’t likely a match for Putin. The 69-year-old is a 9th Dan black belt in Taekwondo (or at least, he was until recently when the honorary title was revoked) and a former lieutenant colonel at KGB (Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti).

It has become evident that Musk condemns the illegal invasion of Ukraine by the hands of Russia. He recently sent over several Starlink terminals to help keep the country stay connected to the rest of the world and has been vocal about the conflict on his Twitter.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022

Image credit: Vocativ, Shutterstock