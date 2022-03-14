Vidéotron customers can now access Ukraine 24

Vidéotron has added ‘Ukraine 24’ to its channel lineup.

The Ukrainian-language news channel is available on illico starting today. It will be offered to Helix TV customers starting March 16th. A free preview is available for all customers for 30 days.

Several other Ukrainian channels are also on Helix TV, including Ukrainian state broadcaster, UATV and 1+1 International.

The move is in addition to the company’s earlier announcement of suspending all long-distance charges on calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

Source: Vidéotron