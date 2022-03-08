fbpx
News

Order Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air starting Friday, March 18th

The new iPad Air will be available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Space Grey’ colour variants

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 8, 20222:54 PM EST
0 comments

At Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event earlier today, the Cupertino, California-based company announced its latest 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display iPad Air with an M1 processor, the same chip that Apple uses for its 2021-released iPad Pro lineup.

Similar to the iPad Pro, the new Air also features an ultra-wide 12-megapixel front camera with ‘Center Stage’ to keep you in the frame during video calls, which would now be crystal clear, even when you’re on data, thanks to newly-introduced 5G support.

Check out how the new iPad Air compares to its 2020-released predecessor and the 2021 released iPad Pro (11-inch).

iPad Air (2020)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

iPad Air (2022)

Display

10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution

11-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2388 x 1668 pixel resolution

10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution

Processor

Apple A14 Bionic

Apple M1 chip

M1 chip

RAM

4GB

8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM

Storage

64GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

64GB, 256GB

Dimensions (in.)

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm

Weight

458g

466g

458g

Rear Facing Camera

1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)

12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 aperture

1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)

Front Facing Camera

7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture)

12-megapixel ultrawide f/2.4

12-megapixel (ultrawide)

OS

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 14

iPadOS 15

Battery

28.65-watt-hour

Network Connectivity

Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE

GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G

LTE/ 5G

Sensors

Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

September 15, 2020

April 30, 2021

March 18, 2022

Misc

Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue

Colours | Silver, Space Grey

Colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

The new iPad Air will be available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Space Grey’ colour variants. Its base storage is 64GB, with the Wi-Fi model setting you back $749. The 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model comes in at $949.

The 256GB model starts at $949 for the Wi-Fi-only model, whereas the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will set you back $1,149.

The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11th, and will be in stores beginning Friday, March 18th.

Available to order on March 11th
10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB - Space Grey - Apple (CA)
10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB - Space Grey - Apple (CA)
$949
Visit Apple Store
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

