Order Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air starting Friday, March 18th

At Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event earlier today, the Cupertino, California-based company announced its latest 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display iPad Air with an M1 processor, the same chip that Apple uses for its 2021-released iPad Pro lineup.

Similar to the iPad Pro, the new Air also features an ultra-wide 12-megapixel front camera with ‘Center Stage’ to keep you in the frame during video calls, which would now be crystal clear, even when you’re on data, thanks to newly-introduced 5G support.

Check out how the new iPad Air compares to its 2020-released predecessor and the 2021 released iPad Pro (11-inch).

iPad Air (2020) iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) iPad Air (2022) Display 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution 11-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2388 x 1668 pixel resolution 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution Processor Apple A14 Bionic Apple M1 chip M1 chip RAM 4GB 8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM Storage 64GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 64GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm Weight 458g 466g 458g Rear Facing Camera 1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 aperture 1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) Front Facing Camera 7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) 12-megapixel ultrawide f/2.4 12-megapixel (ultrawide) OS iPadOS 14 iPadOS 14 iPadOS 15 Battery 28.65-watt-hour Network Connectivity Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date September 15, 2020 April 30, 2021 March 18, 2022 Misc Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue Colours | Silver, Space Grey Colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue

The new iPad Air will be available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Space Grey’ colour variants. Its base storage is 64GB, with the Wi-Fi model setting you back $749. The 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model comes in at $949.

The 256GB model starts at $949 for the Wi-Fi-only model, whereas the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will set you back $1,149.

The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11th, and will be in stores beginning Friday, March 18th.