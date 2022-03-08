Order Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air starting Friday, March 18th

At Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event earlier today, the Cupertino, California-based company announced its latest 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display iPad Air with an M1 processor, the same chip that Apple uses for its 2021-released iPad Pro lineup.
Similar to the iPad Pro, the new Air also features an ultra-wide 12-megapixel front camera with ‘Center Stage’ to keep you in the frame during video calls, which would now be crystal clear, even when you’re on data, thanks to newly-introduced 5G support.
Check out how the new iPad Air compares to its 2020-released predecessor and the 2021 released iPad Pro (11-inch).
iPad Air (2020)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
iPad Air (2022)
Display
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
11-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2388 x 1668 pixel resolution
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
Processor
Apple A14 Bionic
Apple M1 chip
M1 chip
RAM
4GB
8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM
Storage
64GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
64GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
Weight
458g
466g
458g
Rear Facing Camera
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 aperture
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
Front Facing Camera
7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture)
12-megapixel ultrawide f/2.4
12-megapixel (ultrawide)
OS
iPadOS 14
iPadOS 14
iPadOS 15
Battery
28.65-watt-hour
Network Connectivity
Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
September 15, 2020
April 30, 2021
March 18, 2022
Misc
Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue
Colours | Silver, Space Grey
Colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue
Display
iPad Air (2020)
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
11-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2388 x 1668 pixel resolution
iPad Air (2022)
10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display, 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution
Processor
iPad Air (2020)
Apple A14 Bionic
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Apple M1 chip
iPad Air (2022)
M1 chip
RAM
iPad Air (2020)
4GB
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
8GB of RAM, 16GB of RAM
iPad Air (2022)
Storage
iPad Air (2020)
64GB, 256GB
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
iPad Air (2022)
64GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
iPad Air (2020)
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9mm
iPad Air (2022)
247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1mm
Weight
iPad Air (2020)
458g
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
466g
iPad Air (2022)
458g
Rear Facing Camera
iPad Air (2020)
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture, 10-megapixel f/2.4 aperture
iPad Air (2022)
1.2-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture)
Front Facing Camera
iPad Air (2020)
7-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
12-megapixel ultrawide f/2.4
iPad Air (2022)
12-megapixel (ultrawide)
OS
iPad Air (2020)
iPadOS 14
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
iPadOS 14
iPad Air (2022)
iPadOS 15
Battery
iPad Air (2020)
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
28.65-watt-hour
iPad Air (2022)
Network Connectivity
iPad Air (2020)
Wi-Fi up to 802.11.ac, LTE (23 bands), Bluetooth 5.0, GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
GSM/HSPA/LTE/5G
iPad Air (2022)
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
iPad Air (2020)
Touch ID (on top), Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPad Air (2022)
Touch ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
iPad Air (2020)
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPad Air (2022)
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
iPad Air (2020)
September 15, 2020
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
April 30, 2021
iPad Air (2022)
March 18, 2022
Misc
iPad Air (2020)
Colours: Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, Green, Sky Blue
iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)
Colours | Silver, Space Grey
iPad Air (2022)
Colours: Space Grey, Starlight, Pink, Purple, Blue
The new iPad Air will be available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Pink,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Starlight’ and ‘Space Grey’ colour variants. Its base storage is 64GB, with the Wi-Fi model setting you back $749. The 64GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model comes in at $949.
The 256GB model starts at $949 for the Wi-Fi-only model, whereas the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will set you back $1,149.
The new iPad Air is available to order beginning Friday, March 11th, and will be in stores beginning Friday, March 18th.