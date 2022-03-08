Here’s how to watch Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ event

After weeks of rumours surrounding Apple’s March event, the Cupertino, California-based company officially announced its March 8th-‘Peek Performance’ keynote on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Like all Apple events over the past two years, the keynote will be entirely remote.

The event will be livestreamed from Apple Park later today at 10am PT/1pm ET. You can catch the stream on Apple’s YouTube channel, on its website, on your Apple TV or via the stream embedded below:

You can keep an eye on the MobileSyrup home page, Twitter and/or Facebook for all the latest news from the event. Apple’s Twitter page will also likely tweet announcements as they happen.

From what we know so far, Apple is likely to introduce a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and it might go as far as to drop a Mac Studio along with a green variant of the iPhone 13.

For more information on what we are expecting from the event, check out the story below: