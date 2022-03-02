Apple officially announces March 8th ‘Peek Performance’ event

After weeks of rumours, Apple has officially announced its March 8th hardware event.

Not much can be gathered from the invite beyond the term ‘Peek performance,’ which perhaps indicates that we will see new Macs at the event. It’s worth noting that the image caption includes ‘Peek’ and not ‘Peak’ performance.

According to the invite, the keynote will be streamed online from Apple Park at 1pm ET/10am PT on March 8th. Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing, also posted a brief augmented reality (AR) teaser to his Twitter account (seen below), leading some to believe that we might see new AR features at the event.

It’s expected that Apple will reveal a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac mini and possibly other new Mac devices at the event. MobileSyrup will have a full recap of all the rumours surrounding the anticipated event later this week.

Apple’s new iPhone SE will likely feature an iPhone 8-like design alongside an A15 chip — the same processor featured in Apple’s iPhone 13 series — and 5G support. There are also some reports that the iPhone SE could move to a more iPhone XR-like design.

The iPad Air is expected to also be a relatively straightforward update that includes the A15 chip. The Mac mini, on the other hand, could be the first device to feature Apple’s anticipated M2 chip. There’s also a possibility that we could see an M2-equipped MacBook Pro and 27-inch iMac at the keynote.

MobileSyrup will also have all the Canadian news from the keynote on March 8th.

Image credit: Apple