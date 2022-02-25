Apple Airpods Max available for $689 at Best Buy

Apple’s Airpods Max, in all colourways, are currently discounted at Best Buy Canada.
The big boy headphones, which are normally available for $779 are currently available for $689.98.
It’s worth noting that this isn’t an all-time low price for the Airpods Max, but considering that these headphones rarely go on sale, it’s a solid deal if you’ve been thinking about getting your hands on a pair.
As of writing, the Skye Blue colourway has sold out, but the other four colours remain available.
Learn more about the AirPods Max in Patrick O’Rourke’s review, where he gave the headphones a 7.5 rating. Purchase the AirPods Max from Best Buy for $689.98 here.
$689.98
