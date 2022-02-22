Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2022

Disney has confirmed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in March.
Some of the highlights include the very Canadian Pixar film Turning Red, Marvel’s Moon Knight series and the streaming premieres of Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.
See below for the full list:
March 2nd
- Broken Karaoke (Season 1)
- Our Kind of People (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Secrets of Sulpher Springs (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]
- West Side Story
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Seasons 1-2) [Disney+ Star]
March 3rd
- The Dropout (season premiere) [Star Original]
March 4th
- The Call of the Wild [Disney+ Star]
- Fresh [Star Original]
- Russia’s Wild Tiger
- The Way of the Cheetah
March 9th
- Army Wives (Seasons 1-7) [Disney+ Star]
- How I Met Your Father (Season 1 premiere, first two episodes) [Star Original]
March 11th
- Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
- Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red [Disney+ Original]
- Great Expectations [Disney+ Star]
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back [Disney+ Star]
- Turning Red [Disney+ Original]
March 16th
- Good Trouble [Disney+ Star]
- Malcolm in the Middle (Seasons 1-5) [Disney+ Star]
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 3, two episodes)
- Nightmare Alley
- Zeke and Luther (Seasons 1-3)
March 18th
- Cheaper by the Dozen (season premiere) [Disney+ Original]
- Lorenzo
- More Than Robots [Disney+ Original]
March 23rd
- Dirt (Seasons 1-2)
- Doc McStuffins shorts (Season 1)
- The Doc Files (Season 1)
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)
- Parallels [Disney+ Original]
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya (Season 1)
March 25th
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u [Disney+ Original]
- Sunset Strip [Disney+ Star]
- The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]
March 30th
- Alaska Animal Rescue (Seasons 1-2)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Ancient China From Above (Season 1)
- Apollo: Back to the Moon (Season 1)
- Apollo: Missions to the Moon
- Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)
- Being the Queen
- Bin Laden’s Hard Drive
- Born in Africa (Season 1)
- Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover
- Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)
- Buried Truth of the Maya
- Cannibal Sharks
- The Cave [Disney+ Star]
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)
- The Croc That Ate Jaws
- Dog: Impossible (Season 2)
- Europe From Above (Season 1)
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Flooded Tombs of the Nile
- Gathering Storm (Season 1)
- Great Shark Chow Down
- The Hatcher Family Diary (Season 1)
- Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 3)
- Hitler’s Teen Killers
- The Hot Zone (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Ice Road Rescues (Season 5)
- Impact with Gal Gadot (Season 1)
- India From Above (Season 1)
- Inside North Korea’s Dynasty (Season 1)
- Jade Eyed Leopard
- Jungle Animal Rescue
- Kingdom Of The Mummies (Season 1)
- The Last Ice
- Life And Death In Paradise: Crocs Of The Caribbean
- Lost City Of Machu Picchu
- Lost On Everest (Fka: Everest Great Mystery)
- Lost Temple Of The Inca
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
- Lost Treasures Of Egypt (Seasons 1-2)
- Lost Treasures Of The Maya (Season 1)
- Made In A Day (Season 1)
- Man Vs. Shark
- Mission To The Sun
- Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]
- Most Wanted Sharks
- Narco Wars (Seasons 1-2)
- Nazi Megastructures (Season 6)
- Nazi Megastructures: America’s War (Season 5)
- 9/11: One Day in America (Season 1)
- The 90S Greatest (Season 1)
- North Korea From The Inside With Michael Palin (Season 1)
- Photo Ark (Season 2)
- Pompeii: Secrets Of The Dead
- Port Protection Alaska (Aka: Lawless Island) (Seasons 3-4)
- Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)
- Primal Survivor (Seasons 4-5)
- Rise Again: Tulsa And The Red Summer
- Rogue Shark? (Aka: Rogue Jaws)
- Queens (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]
- Science Of Stupid (Seasons 7-8)
- Scream Queens (Seasons 1-2) [Disney+ Star]
- Secrets Of The Bull Shark
- Secrets Of The Zoo (Season 3)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)
- Shark Attack Files (Season 1)
- Shark Gangs
- Shark Vs Surfer
- Shark Vs. Whale
- Sharkcano
- Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle
- Sharks Vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle
- Story Of God With Morgan Freeman, The (Season 3)
- Surviving The Mount St. Helens Disaster (Aka: American Volcano)
- Texas Storm Squad
- To Catch A Smuggler (Seasons 1-2)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)
- Ultimate Viking Sword
- Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade (Season 1)
- Viking Warrior Women
- What The Shark?
- When Sharks Attack (Seasons 5-6)
- Wild Cats Of India (Season 1)
- Wild Central America (Season 1)
- The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (Season 1)
- Wild Nordic (Season 1)
- Witness To Disaster (Fka: Eyewitness) (Season 1)
- Women Of Impact: Changing The World
- World’s Biggest Bullshark
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
- World’s Most Dangerous Shark? (Aka: World’s Deadliest Shark)
- X-Ray Earth (Season 1)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 10)
- Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 6)
A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month or $119.99/year.
Image credit: Pixar