Samsung announces Galaxy A13 5G and A03s budget phones

Samsung has announced two new budget smartphones are now available in Canada.

The first of the two new devices is the Galaxy A13 5G, which sports a 6.5-inch ‘Infinity V’ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it offers 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery and more.

The Galaxy A13 5G costs $329.99 and comes in black, sports a 3.5mm headphone jack and a triple camera setup. The handset also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel depth shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Next up is the Galaxy A03s, which sports a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The smartphone also lacks 5G.

The A03s features a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. This handset costs $169.99 and comes in ‘Black.’

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung