Federal government allocates millions to train young Canadians for the digital economy

The future is digital, and the Government of Canada is acknowledging this through its CanCode program.

Launched in 2017, the program allows youth to learn coding and other digital skills, ensuring Canada has a trained workforce that can respond to the digital economy and is strong in science, technology, engineering and math.

In its third round of funding, the government has committed $80 million towards 29 organizations to create 3 million training opportunities for students and 120,000 teachers.

Black Boys Code, Edmonton Space & Science Foundation, and Science East are some organizations receiving funding.

Students between kindergarten and Grade 12 will learn coding, data analytics, and digital content development. Teachers are given resources that help them incorporate digital skills in the classroom.

“To drive our economic success for years to come, we must support young Canadians in the digital world. By investing in resources that teach students things like coding and data analytics, we are helping them gain the skills needed to succeed in the 21st-century economy,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said in a statement. “These are the skills that will help them transition from the classroom to research labs, shop floors and boardrooms.”

The program has provided 220,000 teachers and students with 4.5 million training opportunities in its first two rounds. This announcement brings that figure up to 7.5 million. A full list of funding recipients is available here.

