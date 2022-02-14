Nintendo Canada shows off chocolate Joy-Cons for Valentine’s Day

Have you ever gazed at your Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers and thought to yourself, “this looks delicious?”

No? Neither have I, but that hasn’t stopped Nintendo from turning its iconic gamepads into chocolate.

Hope your day is as sweet as these! Happy #ValentinesDay! *Please note that this is a fictional product and is not available for sale. pic.twitter.com/y3b3LXohJk — Nintendo of Canada (@NintendoCanada) February 14, 2022

Unfortunately, these chocolate Joy-Cons aren’t real, which is good because if you tried playing Super Smash Bros with these controllers, they’d melt.

That said, they’re pretty cool and look like they’d make a great snack.

Source: Nintendo Canada